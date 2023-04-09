UP urban local bodies polls on May 4, 10; counting May 13

Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (UPSEC) on Sunday announced two-phase urban local bodies’ polls in the state on May 4 and 11 with counting of votes on May 13.

With this announcement, election model code of conduct comes into forced in the state.

UPSEC chairman Manoj Kumar, announcing the election dates after issuing the notification of reservation, said in the first phase on May 4, elections will be held on nine divisions while in remaining nine elections will be held in the second phase on May 11.

Nominations for first phase will commence from April 11 and will end on April 17. Scrutiny of papers will be taken up on April 18 and last date of withdrawals is April 20.

Nominations for second phase will be between April 17 to 24, scrutiny of papers on April 25 and withdraws on April 27.

A total of 4.32 crore voters will exercise their franchise at 43198 polling booths to elect members for 14,684 posts.

While polling in 17 Municipal Corporation to elect Mayors and 1420 ward members will be held through EVMs while in the rest it will be done through traditional ballot papers.

Districts going to polls in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpurkheri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar,Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur.

In the second phase on May 11, polling will be held in Meerut, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Aligarh, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj Auraiya, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Banda, Ayodhya , Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Barabanki, Ammethi, Basti, Santakbirnagar, Siddharthnagar,Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Mirzapur Districts.

Elections will be held in 17 Municipal Corporations, 199 Municipal Councils and 544 Nagar Panchayats.

The tenure of all the municipal bodies including Lucknow Municipal Corporation has come to an end in January last.