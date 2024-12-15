UP under BJP turned into a state of kidnappings, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BJP government of ruining the law and order situation in the state, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that UP has achieved the dubious distinction as a state of kidnappings.

Elaborating on his contention, he said, “Criminals are roaming freely as UP has become a state of kidnappings under the BJP government. The spirit of the kidnappers is high. Crimes like murder, robbery, and kidnapping are constantly on the rise. Cybercrime is also booming with fear and panic writ large on the people,” he alleged. Mr. Yadav said criminals are carrying out their business of kidnapping for ransom in UP with impunity.

“Instead of improving the law and order situation, the government is protecting the criminals and promoting riots. The police are being misused for filing false cases against political opponents,” he said. He cited the examples of comedian Sunil Pal and actor Mushtaq Ahmed, who were kidnapped recently to prove his point. “It has come to light that the kidnappers extorted Rs 8 lakh from Sunil Pal and Rs 2 lakh from Mustaq Khan. When the BJP government is formed by the kidnapping of people’s votes, no wonder the kidnapping industry will flourish under its jurisdiction,” he castigated.

The SP chief recounted how a homeopath was kidnapped from the BBD area of Lucknow and was extorted a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from him. The doctor was held hostage for several days. Besdides there is the network of cyber thugs fast spreading in the entire state, he noted.

Yadav said every day people are falling prey to cyber fraud as the BJP government has failed on the law and order front. It has proved incapable of dealing with the rising incidence of crime. Criminals are devising novel ways to fleece the people of their hard-earned money while the government remains a mute spectator.

He said through fraudulent methods like ‘Digital Arrest’, criminals impersonating policemen are extorting money online. They are even creating a fake police station which they show in videos to their prey. Can the BJP government still talk about developing this ‘Digital India’, he asked.

Mr. Yadav said the BJP government has failed on every front but is indifferent to the woes of the common man. “Everything is unsafe under the BJP government. Instead of solving the problems of the people, the ruling party is engaged in destroying the communal harmony in society by spreading hatred,” he said.

He asserted that the public would heave a sigh of relief only after ousting this ineffective government from power in the elections of 2027.