UP Transport dept posts record-breaking performance in first two months of FY 2025–26

Driven by transparent governance, strategic leadership, and citizen-focused digital reforms, the Transport Department of Uttar Pradesh has delivered a remarkable performance in the first two months of the financial year 2025–26 as it collected a total of Rs 2083.63 crore in revenue in the period, marking a 13.11 per cent increase year on year.

With consistent and measurable progress across revenue, vehicle registration, and e-mobility, the department has set new benchmarks for efficiency and innovation. This growth reflects the results of policy-led transformation under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Advertisement

Officials here on Sunday said during April–May 2025, the department collected a total of Rs 2083.63 crore in revenue, compared to Rs 1842.10 crore in the same period last year — a gain of Rs 241.53 crore, marking a 13.11 per cent increase.

Advertisement

In May 2025 alone, revenue stood at Rs 1040.48 crore, which is Rs 127.96 crore more than May 2024 — a 14.02 per cent increase.

Similarly, in May 2025, 3,62,134 non-transport vehicles were registered compared to 2,92,331 in May 2024 — an increase of 69,803 vehicles, or 23.88 per cent. Notably, two-wheeler registrations rose by 26.93 per cent (an increase of 67,225 vehicles), indicating rising private mobility demand across urban and rural regions.

In May 2025, 40,311 transport vehicles were registered, compared to 36,686 in May 2024 — an increase of 3,625 vehicles, or 9.88 per cent. The e-cart segment recorded an exceptional 65.14 per cent growth (from 2,381 to 3,932), driven by expansion in urban logistics and digital commerce.

Furthermore, 50,626 electric vehicles were registered in April–May 2025, indicating an estimated 35 per cent growth over the previous year. Major contributors include e-rickshaws (23,277), two-wheelers (10,845), and passenger three-wheelers (7,745). Additionally, 3,664 electric cars were registered in just two months — a rise of approximately 11.8 per cent, underscoring the growing success of the state’s EV policy.

The total number of on-road vehicles in the state increased from 4.93 crore in March 2025 to 5.00 crore by May 31, 2025, adding over 7 lakh vehicles in just two months. This represents a 1.57 per cent growth in April–May alone, with the annual growth rate projected to exceed 9% by year-end.

In the first two months of FY 2025–26, the Transport Department of Uttar Pradesh has delivered exceptional performance across revenue collection, vehicle registration, e-mobility, and administrative efficiency. This reflects a governance model that is strategic, technology-enabled, and citizen-centric.

State Transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh here said that, “The department is steadily progressing in revenue growth, service quality, and public satisfaction. If this momentum continues, we expect to exceed Rs 14,000 crore in revenue, register 3.5 to 4 lakh electric vehicles, and cross 5.35 crore total on-road vehicles by the end of the financial year.”

This consolidated performance reaffirms Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to becoming a national leader in transport innovation and reform.