UP to work for beautification of 948 heritage trees

As part of its commitment to preserve the state’s cultural heritage, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh will beautify 948 heritage trees of the state under the Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme.

As many as 28 species of trees which are more than 100 years old have been designated as “heritage trees”. These trees are spread over all the 75 districts of the state. There are a maximum of 99 heritage trees in Varanasi, 53 in Prayagraj, 37 in Hardoi, 35 in Ghazipur, and 34 in Unnao.

The Yogi Government is raising awareness in the general public by conserving the endangered tree species and trees connected to mythological/historical events, special people, monuments, religious traditions, and beliefs. Guidelines have been given for the selection and documentation of heritage trees by environment, forest, and climate change.

The over 100 years old trees situated in non-forest areas (community land) have been designated as heritage trees by the Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board. These include Aru, Arjuna, Mango, Tamarind, Kaim, Karil, Kusum, Khirni, Shami, Gamhar, Gular, Chitwan, Chilbil, Jamun, Neem, Adansonia, Pakad, Peepal, Peelu, Banyan, Mahua, Mahogany, Mysore Banyan, Sheesham, Sal, Semal, Haldu and Tumal. There are 363 trees of Banyan species and 422 trees of Peepal species.

Under the heritage tree category, trees related to the spiritual and freedom movement have also been included. In Gorakhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 19 trees have been designated as heritage trees. On the other hand, mother trees of Dussehri and Langra mangoes in Lucknow and Varanasi, Bachan Imli in Fatehpur, Imli tree in Imlitala temple complex in Mathura, Karil tree in Pratapgarh, Adansonia tree located in Barabanki, Pakad tree located in Hapur and Sant Kabir Nagar, Bodhi tree of Sarnath, Peepal tree of Ambedkar Nagar, famous as Baba Jharkhand and Peepal tree associated with freedom movement at Ordinance Cloth Factory Shahjahanpur are included as heritage trees.

On the other hand, among the special heritage trees, the Adansonia tree of Jhunsi (Prayagraj) was mentioned by the Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang, the Peelu tree located in the Ter Kadamba temple complex, and Nidhi Van of Mathura, Akshayavat in the Prayagraj fort, Banyan tree located at Valmiki Ashram in Unnao district, places popular as Luv-Kush Birthplace and Janki Kund. Along with these, a banyan tree located in NBRI Lucknow and Mahamaya Devi Temple Complex, Ghaziabad associated with the first freedom struggle is included.

Besides respecting the heritage, the Yogi Government will seek the cooperation of common people for the protection and conservation of heritage trees and promotion of biodiversity in the region by developing a sense of affection, harmony, and affinity among people towards trees by linking heritage trees with public sentiment, and promoting eco-tourism in the area.

In all, Prayagraj has 53 heritage trees, Hardoi has 37, Ghazipur has 35, and Unnao 34. It is followed by Rae Bareli with 32 heritage trees, Jhansi with 30, Firozabad with 29, Lakhimpur Kheri with 27, Bareilly and Bahraich with 26 each, as well as 25 in Lucknow and 24 in Jaunpur.