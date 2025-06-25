UP to set up integrated manufacturing clusters in Agra, Prayagraj to boost industrial growth

With the vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into an ‘Udyam Pradesh’ and achieving the goal of a trillion-dollar economy, the Yogi Adityanath government is accelerating industrial development across the state.

As part of this mission, two world-class Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) are being developed in Agra and Prayagraj under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project.

Advertisement

These clusters, developed through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), “Integrated Manufacturing Cluster Agra Prayagraj Limited” in partnership with the Central and State Governments are set to emerge as new hubs of industrial production. Beyond catalyzing regional economic development, they will also generate large-scale employment opportunities.

Advertisement

Officials revealed here on Wednesday that in line with the UP government’s industrial roadmap, the Agra IMC will be developed across 1,058 acres in Rahan Kalan, while the Prayagraj IMC will span 351 acres in Karchana block. Both sites will be equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, including roads, water and power supply, ICT services, and green spaces. The overarching aim is not only to attract investments and boost manufacturing but also to establish these zones as model Industrial Cities.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is playing a key role in this initiative by providing land and resources. At the same time, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC), a Central government agency, will support the project through funding and technical expertise. The SPV, with equal participation from both governments, will ensure the timely and effective implementation of the project.

According to the detailed blueprint prepared by UPSIDA, the IMCs will house a wide array of manufacturing units alongside facilities for R&D, technological innovation, and skill development. Provisions have also been made to establish incubation centres that support traditional industries and foster entrepreneurship. These developments will create significant employment opportunities, particularly for local youth, who will benefit from integrating skills into the industry.

With a total estimated cost of ₹1,046 crore, work is already underway to establish the core infrastructure required to attract private investments. Investors will benefit from a ready-to-use, world-class industrial ecosystem without incurring additional setup costs — further enhancing the state’s business-friendly image.

A dedicated project implementation team will oversee the development and ensure timely execution, with a target completion date of 36 months. Once operational, the IMCs will play a crucial role in redefining the industrial identity of Agra and Prayagraj, placing them prominently on Uttar Pradesh’s industrial map.