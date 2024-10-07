UP to set up export hub at Jewar Airport to boost agricultural exports

Aimed at boosting farmers’ income, agricultural productivity and related industries , the Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish an export hub near Jewar Airport under the UP AGREES project. The initiative will be implemented with support from the World Bank.

In addition, agricultural Special Economic Zones (SEZ) will be established to facilitate the large-scale global export of 2 to 3 selected crops. Moreover, plans are in place to set up 2 to 3 world-class hatcheries. Officials here on Monday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for promoting loans to farmers under the UP AGREES scheme. This initiative marks a significant stride toward transforming the state’s agriculture sector into a powerhouse for the entire nation.

As part of this initiative, an export hub will be set up near Jewar Airport to facilitate the promotion and export of high-value agricultural products such as peanuts, vegetables, kala namak rice, and sesame Uttar Pradesh already has a significant export portfolio, including meat, basmati rice, fruits, vegetables, and various food processing products. With this new initiative, the state aims to enhance its agricultural exports further. To support this effort, 30,750 cluster farmer groups will be developed, and a common facility center for exporters will also be established.

Advertisement