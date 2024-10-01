UP to hold women’s fest under Mission Shakti to boost self-employment among them

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to organize Women’s Festival as part of the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, dedicated to the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women in the state. The initiative aims to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship among women. Also, under this phase, provisions for retiring rooms for women will be ensured at all workplaces across the state. Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that crèches be established at all workplaces to support women.

Ms Padmaja Chauhan, ADG of the Women and Child Protection Organization, announced here on Tuesday that CM will officially launch the 5th phase of Mission Shakti from his official residence on October 3, the first day of Sharadiya Navratri.

Mission Shakti Nodal Officers (Deputy Commissioners of Police/Additional Superintendents of Police) from various districts will join the programme virtually. Simultaneously, women empowerment rallies will be organized in all commissionerates and districts, including Lucknow.

She said, “During the event, CM will also unveil various government schemes aimed at enhancing the safety, empowerment, and self-reliance of women. The Women’s Fest, to be held at the 1090 intersection in Lucknow, will provide a platform for women to pursue self-employment and entrepreneurship.” “Organized by women’s self-help groups, the fest will feature an exhibition showcasing products made by these groups. A variety of events, including cultural evenings, health check-up camps, motivational talks, street plays, quiz programmes, and cleanliness and health sessions, will also be part of the festivities”, she added.

Under the directives of Yogi Adityanath, the 5th phase of the mission will ensure the provision of women’s retiring rooms and crèches at all workplaces across the state. Additionally, working women’s hostels will be constructed in key locations such as police lines, PAC battalion campuses, and medical colleges, with special security measures in place for women. Each police station in the state will also have dedicated women’s barracks.

In line with initiatives in the capital, Lucknow, pink booths and pink scooters will be introduced in all commissionerates for enhanced women’s safety. Public places such as malls, monuments, bus stands, railway stations, and zoos will be equipped with feeding rooms for infants. Furthermore, rest areas will be set up for women working in unorganized sectors, such as construction sites and factories, allowing them personal space during their workday. Pink toilets will also be arranged in these locations.

To ensure the success of the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, 12 departments will work in coordination, including the Home , Women and Child Development, Urban Development, Panchayati Raj, Basic Education , Secondary Education , Higher Education , Rural Development, Revenue, Medical Health and Family Welfare , Culture , and Youth Welfare .