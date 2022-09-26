UP to get its first fruit winery

Uttar Pradesh will soon get its first fruit winery in Muzaffarnagar.

Additional chief secretary (excise) Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said: “K.D. Solution Pvt. Ltd. has been granted permission to set up a winery with an annual capacity of 54,446 litres in Muzaffarnagar district. This will not only be the first ever winery in Uttar Pradesh but also in the entire North India.

“Fruits grown in the region will be used for the production, and farmers will get a fair price for their produce. As many as 30 people will be directly employed while 150 others will get indirect employment.”

Bhoosreddy said the state contributes 26 per cent to the total fruit production in the country and around 105.41 lakh tonnes of fruits are produced annually in 4.76 lakh hectares.

“However, of these, 40 percent, roughly 42.16 lakh tonnes of fruits, remain unutilised. The cost of fruits left over from consumption in the state is about Rs. 4,216.40 crores,” he said, adding that the winery industry would ensure that leftover fruits are best utilised.

“It would be a mutually beneficial situation as it will help increase farmers’ income and create employment opportunities too.”