UP to ensure round-the-clock vigilance to prevent drinking water crisis amid heat-wave

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken proactive measures to prevent a drinking water crisis in the state, even amid extreme heat. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued clear directives on Friday to ensure the continuous and uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to every rural household across the state.

According to officials, all divisional commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular reviews and take prompt action to ensure the effective implementation of water supply management. A formal directive has also been issued to all District Magistrates to remain on 24×7 alerts for water supply oversight.

The government is making full use of the piped water supply scheme. In areas where infrastructure work is still pending, alternative arrangements are being put in place to maintain a continuous water supply.

Additionally, public spaces such as Tehsils, police stations, hospitals, and Anganwadi centres will be equipped with drinking water facilities, including pitchers and containers.

Efforts are also underway to raise awareness about the importance of clean water and heat-wave precautions through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities. These initiatives aim to encourage villagers to conserve and consume safe drinking water.

The ultimate goal of this campaign is to ensure that no rural family in the state faces a water crisis and that life continues uninterrupted, even during extreme heat conditions. The government is also prioritizing water availability in community toilets and other public facilities.