UP to build warehouses across 16 districts to boost agri storage and marketing

In a significant move aimed at empowering farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a large-scale initiative to strengthen agricultural storage across the state.

As part of the world’s largest food storage scheme, warehouses with capacities of 500 to 1,000 metric tons are being built through 24 multipurpose primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) in 16 districts.

Advertisement

Officials said here on Monday that these warehouses are being built in the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi, Bahraich, Rae Bareli, Etah, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Jalaun, Pilibhit, and Jhansi.

Advertisement

The initiative will offer farmers modern and reliable storage facilities allowing them to preserve their produce longer and avoid distress sales. It will enable them to sell at optimal times and secure better prices.

Moreover, these warehouses will also serve as hubs for efficient distribution and sale of agricultural and essential commodities.

The establishment of such infrastructure is expected to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the agricultural supply chain while eliminating the influence of middlemen and ensuring fair returns for farmers.