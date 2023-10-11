UP: Teenager loses legs, hand after being pushed before moving train

A class 12 student was allegedly thrown in front of a moving train by two men when she objected to their harassment following which her hand and both her legs were amputated, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 18-year-old victim was returning home from her coaching classes Tuesday evening when the men waylaid her and tried to molest her. When she resisted, they pushed her in front of the train at Khadau railway crossing.

The student was rushed to a hospital by police where her condition remains critical, while efforts are on to trace the absconding culprits.

Condemning the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for stern action against the culprits as well as the erring police officials who failed to act in time. He suspended three policemen, including in-charge of CB Ganj police station, in connection with the incident.

The girl’s family alleged that the two men often harassed her and that they have complained about the same to the police but in vain.

“We are investigating the incident and trying to find out the whereabouts of the two men,” SP (City) Rahul Bhati said.

Meanwhile, Dr O P Bhaskar, who is treating the girl, said both her legs were amputated below the knee. Her left hand also had to be cut off, he said.

Adityanath also offered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.