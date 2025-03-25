Allahabad HC lawyers go on strike against transfer of Justice Varma

Annoyed by the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association started an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

The bar association has demanded a CBI or ED probe into the recovery of huge cash from his house along with a proposal for impeachment against the Judge .

Advertisement

In a meeting held on Monday evening, the high court bar association announced an indefinite boycott of work from Tuesday.

Advertisement

The function of the Lucknow bench of the high court was also affected over the issue. Bar Association Secretary Vikrant Pandey said that the photo and affidavit centre at the court would also remain closed from March 26.

Addressing a general assembly convened by the bar association on Monday, its chairman, Anil Tiwari, said the Justice Varma case should be investigated thoroughly. “There is a stain on the Judge’s bungalow. Therefore, investigation should be carried out before initiating an action into the case in the same way as in the case of bureaucrats and politicians,” he demanded.

He said the decisions of the transfer of Justice Varma should also be reconsidered.

The lawyers present in the general meeting attributed the slow pace of justice delivery to Uncle Judge Syndrome (familial or personal ties influencing judicial decisions), especially in listing and disposal of cases.

The Bar Association has decided to send the demand and other proposals against Justice Yashwant Varma to the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court.

Bar Secretary Vikrant Pandey said, “We have full faith in the judiciary, but some people are contaminating it. Strict action should be taken against such people under the law”.