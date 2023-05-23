UP STF gets a major budget boost

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has received a major budget push for its units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Bareilly, which will be provided with better infrastructure and other facilities.

The state government has approved a total amount of Rs 2046.29 lakh for all the units. Funds have been released for the transit hostel in Noida.

Recently officials had informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting that UP STF’s units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Bareilly are working from the Police Lines, which makes their task more challenging.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister ordered the release of money for the construction of dedicated buildings for STF units operating from the Police Lines.

An amount of Rs 284.22 lakh has been sanctioned for STF’s Agra unit out of which the first installment – Rs 1,42,11,000 has been released, and the construction work has begun.

Similarly, half of the total amount has been released for STF units in Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Bareilly – Rs 253.62 lakh, Rs 258.86 lakh, and Rs 228.22 lakh respectively. Rs 962.193 lakh has been released for the land of the transit hostel in Noida.

In Ayodhya, the state government had approved the formation of an STF unit with the creation of 13 posts. The recruitment process for these posts has also been completed. These posts include one Deputy Superintendent of Police, one Inspector, four Sub Inspectors, four Computer Operators, and three Class IV posts.

A letter has been written to the government for the creation of 23 other posts. As soon as the mandate is issued, recruitment will be done for the posts of 4 Head Constables, 16 Constables, and three Constable drivers and so on. Rs 59.18 lakh has been approved for the purchase of new vehicles.