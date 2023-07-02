UP: SP against UCC, demands caste census

Holding a parallel programme to celebrate 74th birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder and noted OBC leader Dr Sonelal Patel, Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav reiterated the need for caste census to provide relief to backward class people and announced that his party is against the Uniform Civil Code( UCC).

“The BJP leaders mislead the masses with false promises and slogans. Everyone cannot develop together until all castes are counted. How will their participation be decided? The NDA cannot compete in front of the unity of backwards, Dalits and minorities,” Yadav said at a function organized by Kamera Chetna Foundation at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium here on Sunday.

“The BJP government does not have an answer to rising inflation, unemployment and corruption. So it is talking about the Uniform Civil Code,” he said, while opposing the UCC.

Paying tribute to Dr Sone Lal Patel, he said that Kannauj is the birthplace of Sone Lal ji and my place of work and this relationship is emotional.

He said that Dr Patel had fought for Dalits, Backwards, Kamera Samaj and Bahujan Samaj. “We will fulfill his dream by following his path and taking a pledge for rights and respect,” he promised.

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, Yadav said that the MoUs regarding investment in BJP rule have not materialized.

“Statistics show that while the average annual growth rate in the Samajwadi government was at 6.2 per cent, in the BJP government it remained stable at 3.2 per cent,” he claimed.

The SP president said that neither new industries or new businesses have started under the BJP rule nor has there been prosperity in the homes of the poor. Only dreams of manufacturing have been shown.

“Instead of doubling the income of farmers, the BJP is increasing the problems of farmers. The basic problems of the farmers are not being discussed. Potato and paddy farmers were ruined. The BJP government has got private companies to buy wheat instead of the government procurement,” he said.

Apna Dal Kameravadi President Krishna Patel, mother of Union Minister Anupriya Patel, said that Dr Sone Lal Patel fought for the deprived, backward and weaker sections throughout his life.

“Today the ideology of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and the command of the fight for social justice is in the hands of Akhilesh Yadav. We all have faith that he will take this fight forward,” she said while adding that caste census is necessary to provide justice and rights to all classes.

Former SP MP Dr Uday Pratap Singh said that the BJP government is doing undemocratic and unconstitutional work. “The alliance of politics of religion and capitalism created by the BJP is dangerous for democracy. The BJP government has weakened all the constitutional institutions. The CBI and the ED are being misused to intimidate the opposition,” he alleged.