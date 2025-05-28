UP: Siblings die after loader hits two-wheeler in Kanpur

A teenager and his elder sister were killed when a two-wheeler was hit by a loader in the Kalyanpur area of Kanpur district here in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police sources said here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the incident took place when Taufeed (15) along with his sister Alshif Shah (18) were going to appear in an exam.

“Near Awas Vikas, Purana Kesa, under Kalyanpur police station area, their two-wheeler was hit by the loader,” they said.

According to police sources, the deceased were pursuing nursing from a college located in Kakwan.

“After the accident, the loader driver fled, leaving the vehicle on the spot. The local police, which reached the spot on information, have collected necessary evidence,” they said.

Police sources said that the police have registered a case and started further legal action. According to the Kalyanpur police station in charge, efforts are on to identify and arrest the absconding driver, and the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned.