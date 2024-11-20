UP records 49.3% polling in by-elections; exit polls predict BJP to win maximum seats

An estimated 49.3% of the 34.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-elections for the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Minor reports of violence were received from Meerapur, Sismau, and Kundarki assembly segments, but by and large, the voting was peaceful, EC officials claimed.

According to the EC, the Meerapur assembly segment polled 57.1% votes, Kundraki 57.7%, Ghaziabad 33.3%, Khair (SC) 46.3%, Karhal 54.1%, Sisamau 49.1%, Phulpur 43.4%, Katehari 56.9%, and Majhwan 50.4%.

The EC said that to ensure a free and fair voting process, webcasting arrangements were made at more than 50 per cent of polling places for effective supervision, supervised at all three levels — District Election Officer, Chief Electoral Officer, and the Election Commission of India.

The EC officials said seven police personnel were suspended in the state following complaints.

Meanwhile, exit polls conducted by various media channels predict that the BJP will win the maximum seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections across the 9 assembly seats where polling was held on Wednesday.

According to Matrix predictions, the BJP could win 7 seats, while the may secure just 2. Times Now JVC has forecasted that BJP can win 6 seats, with the SP getting 3.

Zee news channel predicted 5 seats for the BJP and 4 for the SP.

Bhaskar exit polls also predict a strong performance for the BJP with 7 seats, while the SP is projected to win only 2.

Currently, the SP holds 4 seats, while the remaining 5 are with BJP and its allies. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.