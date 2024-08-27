UP Police prioritise duty over concerns of profit and loss: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the Uttar Pradesh Police Force prioritises duty above concerns of profit and loss and the state is becoming the growth engine of the nation’s development, presenting a model of law and order in the country.

“The police and the state, once regarded as failures, are setting benchmarks. The state is becoming the growth engine of the nation’s development, presenting a model of law and order. Today, happiness, peace, and goodwill prevail throughout the state,” he stated.

Speaking at a programme organised for Shri Krishna Janmashtami at the Reserve Police Lines here on Monday night , the Chief Minister remarked, “This event is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in all 1,585 police stations, 75 police lines, and over 90 jails across the state. However, 10 years ago, this would not have been possible. Previous governments hesitated, questioning the benefit of organising such events.”

The CM inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp, garlanded the statue of Lord Krishna, and also enjoyed cultural performances.

The Chief Minister remarked, “In the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells Arjun, ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste, Ma phaleshu kada chana…, Hey Arjun, tum karm karo, phal ki chinta na karo’ (focus on your duty without worrying about the results). We often concern ourselves with profit and loss before undertaking a task, which deprives us of its true virtue. If you do good, good will come to you; if you do bad, no one can absolve you of your sin. When you work for the welfare of the people, no force can deny you its virtue.”

CM Adityanath mentioned that Lord Krishna is revered as a previous incarnation of Shri Hari Vishnu. He added: “According to Indian scriptures, this year marks the 5,251st birth anniversary of Leeladhari Lord Krishna. The divine sequence of his ‘leelas’ (divine acts) began from the moment of his birth. After spending 125 years and 8 months on this earth, he concluded his ‘leelas’. We continue to draw inspiration from his acts, using them as guiding examples through various programmes over the ages.”

Highlighting the unique significance of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the CM stated that it is the only sacred text in the world where Lord Krishna delivered eternal wisdom to Arjun on the battlefield. He stated, “Just as every household reveres the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita as a sacred scripture, the Indian judiciary holds this text in the same high regard as the followers of Sanatan Dharma. The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is also esteemed as a guide to salvation.”

The CM stated that there were four essential “purusharthas” (aims) in a human’s life: Dharma (righteousness), Artha (wealth), Kama (desires), and Moksha (liberation). He explained that the foundation begins with Dharma, through which one earns wealth (Artha) by performing deeds. When this wealth is used to fulfill desires (Kama), it paves the way for liberation (Moksha). While this is a commonly held belief, the profound teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita continue to offer new inspiration to every Indian.

The CM referenced the main ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where the Prime Minister emphasised that people must follow a strategic plan for the next 25 years to deliver a developed India by 2047. “The vision is for a nation where every face reflects happiness, and there is no sorrow, poverty, anarchy, or hooliganism. Every individual will have work, and every field will be irrigated. To achieve this vision for 2047, PM Modi outlined the Panch Pran, with the most crucial vow being the commitment to civic duty.”

Emphasising the importance of duty alongside rights, CM Yogi remarked, “Everyone talks about rights but seldom about duties. To achieve success in life, one must adopt a problem-solving approach. When the focus is on finding solutions, success follows. Dwelling on problems only leads to excuses, and procrastination won’t solve anything. Success demands hard work, action, and effort—there are no excuses.”

He further stated that a book like the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita inspires action. The Lord delivered this message amidst millions of warriors on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. It is unique in its ability to inspire both spirituality and action. The Gita’s teachings, given in the midst of battle, emphasise the importance of karma. Without action, the pursuits of religion, wealth, and desires remain incomplete, and salvation cannot be attained. Indian wisdom has always prioritised action, he said.

The CM emphasised ”the importance of taking pride in our heritage”, asserting that ”Respect for our heritage will drive development forward”. He urged everyone to fulfill their civic duties in their respective areas, with the goal of ensuring that each action is dedicated to the nation. He expressed that working with this sense of dedication would attract God’s blessings.