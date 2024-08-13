UP Police on high alert ahead of Independence Day

The Uttar Pradesh Police have sounded high alert over terror threat on the occasion of Independence Day with State DGP Prashant Kumar directing all the districts to make concrete security arrangements.

He asked for special vigilance of rail, road and air in view of the activities of terrorists and other organisations in the districts bordering other states and International border.

There are also instructions to increase the security for important events of Independence Day like Tiranga Yatra, Prabhat Pheri, Tableau, etc., to conduct anti-sabotage checking, to make special security arrangements at the entry and exit points of the event venues, to impose roof-top duty and to make traffic arrangements, the DGP instructed.

On Tuesday, the DGP gave a briefing to all the ADG Zones, IG Range, District SPs, Railway policemen and asked them to remain alert and active.

Instructions were issued to make special security arrangements at railways, metro, bus stations, cinema halls, multiplexes, shopping malls, hotels, dharamshalas, guesthouses, crowded places and religious places. He also asked to keep the checkposts and barrier duties alert for continuous checking on all the entry routes of the state and districts.

Prashant Kumar asked to maintain a vigil on flights of microlight aircraft, paragliders, hanggliders, drones and other unmanned aircraft using modern technology.

He also instructed to ensure adequate security around schools and colleges, to keep the information system of the districts more active and to keep a strict vigil on anti-national and anti-social activities.

Along with this, instructions were given to conduct a campaign for verification of tenants in residential colonies, verification and checking of chemical shops, security of sensitive religious places and other important establishments as per the prescribed SOP.