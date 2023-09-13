UP Police, NSG conduct mock drill to deal with terror attacks

As a part of the ongoing effort of the Yogi government to improve law and order situation and prevent terrorist incidents in Uttar Pradesh, the UP Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) carried out a joint ‘Gandiv-5’ exercise on Wednesday to enhance its preparedness to tackle terror attacks effectively.

The mock drill will continue on Thursday as well.

It is worth mentioning here that the UP Police has been conducting mock drills from time to time on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to check its preparedness to deal with law and order situations in the state.

Advertisement

During the exercise, mock counter terror drills were collectively conducted by the state administration, various units of UP Police and NSG. These mock drills were conducted at various public places and important establishments in Lucknow.

Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law and Order, also issued an advisory for the general public on the occasion, urging them to keep patience and refrain from spreading, or paying attention to any kind of rumour.

Kumar further urged people to adhere to whatever guidelines are issued by the police administration for smoothly conducting the mock drills.