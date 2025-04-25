UP Police initiates process of identifying and deporting Pakistani nationals

As a follow-up of Pahalgam terror attack, the Uttar Pradesh Police have been entrusted with the task of deporting the Pakistani nationals living in the different districts of the state.

The state police have collected details of around 1,500 Pak citizens staying in the state on different types of visas. All of them will now have to go back home as the Union government has cancelled visas of all Pakistani nationals and asked them to return to their country, senior police officials said.

The Local Intelligence Wing (LIU) of the UP Police has sought inputs from all the 75 districts. A senior police official said here on Friday that most of these Pakistanis are staying in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, 118 Pakistani citizens have been identified so far in western UP, 32 of them, including a mother-daughter duo, were sent back to Pakistan via Attari border.

A total of 18 Pakistani citizens came to Saharanpur on a visit visa. Of them, 12 were sent back from the Attari border on Thursday.

Reports have been received regarding 35 Pakistan nationals staying in Bareilly, 30 in Rampur, 18 in Bulandshahr, and 10 in Varanasi.

Sources said many Pakistani citizens have close relations with Muslim families in the state, adding that some overstay their visas by changing their identities or going into hiding after the expiry of their visas.

Sources said while some are already returning on their own, those who fail to depart before the deadline would face legal action.

There was a meeting late on Thursday night at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s house regarding the Pakistani’s presence in UP. However, the state government has not released any official data on Pakistani citizens. Following the Central government order, Pakistani citizens are reaching the LIU office.

Sources said one Pak citizen from Bareilly and five from Bulandshahr were deported to their country while a Pakistani couple from Agra was sent to the Attari Border (Punjab) on Thursday.

Ten Hindu Pakistani citizens are also visiting Agra on a one-month visa. They were also informed while 43 Pakistanis who have been on long-term visas have also been asked to go back imnediately.

According to a report, a Pakistani woman started crying bitterly at LIU office in Bulandshahr. She lamented that she had come to India after 12 years but didn’t know when to meet her relatives again.

Similarly, much-publicised Seema Hyder, who is living in Greater Noida, will also be sent back to Pakistan. UP DGP Prashant Kumar said as per the Centre’s directive, the state police and its other agencies would take action to send Pakistani citizens back. “We have sought details from the districts about Pak nationals and asked them to make an effort to send them back,” he said.