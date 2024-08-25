UP Police Exam: 19.84 lakh candidates took exam in three days

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination was completed successfully on the third day on Sunday. No untoward incident was reported regarding the examination conducted at 1174 centres in 67 districts of the state.

To prevent incidents of paper leaks, Chief Minister Yogi had recently passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act-2024 in the House and implemented it in the state.

Over 48 lakh youths have applied for 60,000 posts of constables while the exams would be completed in two shifts for five days.

Earlier this exam was cancelled in February following the leakage of the question papers.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Chairman Rajeev Krishna said here on Sunday that in three days, 19,84,645 candidates took the examination while 24,64,323 candidates downloaded the admit card.

He said that during checking at the examination centre, 318 suspects were identified. The board will scrutinize all the suspects. Apart from this, the police registered more than 25 FIRs in three days to conduct a peaceful examination, while 36 accused were arrested.

On the third day of the examination, 6,78,767 candidates appeared for the exam in two shifts. In this, 3,37,647 candidates appeared in the first shift while 4,10,097 had downloaded the admit card. A total of 84 suspicious candidates were also caught in this shift. However, they were allowed to give the paper. The recruitment board will keep an eye on these.

Similarly, in the second shift, 3,41,120 candidates appeared while 4,10,053 had downloaded the admit card. A total of 101 suspicious candidates were caught in this shift. Although they were allowed to give the paper, the board will keep an eye on them even after the paper.

He said that 70.67 per cent candidates took the examination in both the shifts. On the third day also, free bus facility was provided to the candidates by the Transport Corporation.

On the third day of the examination, the police registered 8 cases while arresting 10 accused and sent them to jail. Of these, three accused were arrested in Kanpur, 2 each in Jhansi, Balrampur and Jaunpur and one accused was arrested in Aligarh.