UP Police eliminates 234 dreaded criminals in 8 years; Meerut zone tops with 77 encounters

In the past eight years, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken strong action against hardened criminals. A total of 234 notorious offenders were gunned down in 14,741 encounters, which also led to the arrest of 30,293 criminals and injuries to 9,202. During these operations, 18 police personnel also lost their lives, and over 1,700 were injured in the line of duty.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna informed here on Thursday that the highest number of encounters took place in the Meerut zone, with 4,183 operations leading to the arrest of 7,871 criminals. As many as 2,839 criminals were injured, and 77 were killed in these operations. The encounters also resulted in injuries to 452 police personnel, while two officers lost their lives. Meerut zone has thus emerged as the leading region in the state in terms of police action against criminals.

Varanasi zone recorded 1,041 encounters, with 2,009 criminals arrested, 26 killed, and 605 injured. In these operations, 96 police personnel were also injured. Agra zone ranked third, with 2,288 encounters, 5,496 criminals arrested, 19 killed, and 715 injured. Fifty-six police personnel sustained injuries during these encounters.

According to the DGP, the Lucknow zone saw 790 encounters with 15 dreaded criminals eliminated. In Prayagraj, 506 encounters led to 10 deaths. Bareilly zone recorded 1,962 encounters with 15 criminals killed, while Kanpur zone had 657 encounters resulting in 11 deaths. In Gorakhpur, 594 encounters led to the elimination of 8 criminals.

Among commissionerates, Lucknow topped with 11 criminals eliminated in 126 encounters. Gautam Buddha Nagar followed with 9 killings in 1,035 encounters. Varanasi and Agra commissionerates each recorded 7 eliminations (in 118 and 426 encounters respectively), Kanpur had 4 in 221, and Prayagraj saw 5 criminals killed in 126 encounters.

UP administration has firmly implemented the mantra that “a criminal will either be in jail or out of the state.” This uncompromising approach has instilled fear among criminals and boosted public confidence. As a result, Uttar Pradesh’s improved law and order has earned national recognition.

The state’s police have taken strict action against organized crime, extortion rackets, and mafia activities. The crackdown has included encounters, property seizures, actions under the Gangster Act, and the use of NSA provisions. The campaign against criminals over the last eight years reflects the real success of the zero-tolerance policy, both in numbers and on the ground. Swift, bold, and decisive police action has forced criminals to flee, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s identity as a safer and fear-free state.