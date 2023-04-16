UP on high alert, judicial panel to probe murder of Atiq, Ashraf

The state government has sounded high alert in the entire state with clamping of Section 144 across the state. The security at religious places and VVIPS has been tightened.

The postmortem examination of Atiq and his brother was still underway though the burial arrangements have been made at Chakia Kasari Masari cemetery.

The three accused – Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh – would be produced before the court where police is expected to take them in custody for further interrogation.

Lavlesh Tiwari, the main shooter, is admitted in the hospital with a bullet injury which he received during cross firing by another accused.

It is being claimed that Sunny Singh has worked for Sundar Bhati gang and there are 14 to 15 cases registered against him.

The accused after the crime also raised the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The body of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed was buried on Saturday. He was killed in an encounter on April 13 in Jhansi. His last rites were performed on April 15 at the cemetery at Chakia Kasari Masari, the ancestral home of Atiq Ahmed.

An FIR against Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh was registered by Dhumanganj SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya at Shahganj police station under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC along with Sections 3,7, 25, 27 of the Arms Act.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that peace and order should be maintained in the state.