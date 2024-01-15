UP: Moradabad Police launches night-time operation to ensure security, welfare

In a strategic move, Moradabad Police, under the leadership of Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena, executed a comprehensive checking operation on Saturday night to ensure security and welfare across the district.

The district-wide initiative involved police officers, accompanied by a vigilant K9 squad, conducting thorough inspections at key locations, including railway stations, bus stands, hotels, and roadside eateries.

“Look, today, from 10 p.m. to late at night, a campaign was conducted throughout district, where special attention was given to checking if there were any suspicious individuals at places like railway stations, bus stands, hotels, and roadside eateries” SSP Hemraj Meena said.

SSP Meena stressed the importance of public welfare during the cold night, ensuring that individuals were not facing difficulties. Police actively checked public spaces, providing blankets and necessary arrangements to combat the chilly weather.

“The cold weather was observed to ensure that people were not facing any difficulties; blankets and arrangements for staying warm were confirmed,” he said.

As part of the initiative, night shelters with essential facilities were established near the railway station. The campaign extended to platforms, where passengers were found resting comfortably.

“Night shelters have been constructed near the railway station with all the necessary facilities. Even on the platforms where passengers rest, it was noted that people were found resting comfortably, and no suspicious items were discovered” SSP Hemraj Meena said.

The district-wide collaboration involved the dog squad team, state officials, and station in-charges, each contributing to the comprehensive security checks.

SSP Meena said “This campaign is being carried out across the entire district, with thorough checks being conducted everywhere. The dog squad team, state officials, and station in-charges, along with their respective teams, have been involved in this checking.”