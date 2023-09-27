UP minister Ashish Patel injured in road accident

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Ashish Patel was injured in a road accident on Prayagraj-Mirzapur road on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Patel suffered injuries on his leg, hand, and chest when the vehicles of his convoy collided with each other near Meja Road to save a motorcycle.

Patel husband of Union minister Anupriya Patel,

The UP minister is now undergoing treatment at the trauma centre in a Mirzapur hospital, according to reports. A video of the incident has also surfaced in which Ashish Patel is seen injured.

This incident happened on the 14th wedding anniversary of Ashish and Anupriya Patel. Anupriya Patel, who is a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government, also posted a couple of posts on X, on Wednesday morning, about their anniversary along with photos.

Anupriya Patel, national president of Apna Dal (Sonelal), is the daughter of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel. Ashish Patel is an MLC in the UP assembly and the technical education minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.