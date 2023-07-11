UP: Mega e-auction on July 13 to accelerate industrial growth

The Yogi Adityanath government has sped up efforts for the allotment of plots for industrial projects on a large scale and is going to organize a mega e-auction on July 13 as a part of the larger goal of achieving $1 trillion economy for the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The online auction would be held from 10 am for the auction of industrial plots in Lucknow, Kanpur, Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Aligarh.

A total of 154 industrial plots, three group housing, one nursing home, one weighing bridge, eight plots for warehouse and 10 rented halls in flatted factory will be sold during the e-auction being organized by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Department (UPSIDA).

For the participation in this mega bidding process to be held on Thursday, the process of depositing fees including application, catalogue downloading, document filing and downloading has already been completed through online mediums. Not only this, the base pricing of all these proposed plots and rented halls has also been fixed to facilitate bidding process.

The highest base prices in view of the e-Auction have been kept for the industrial plots in Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Agra, many of which are worth crores of rupees. In terms of numbers, most industrial plots have been listed for bidding in Aligarh, Bareilly, and divisional areas of Ayodhya with their base prices fixed.