UP Jal Nigam adopts geotube technology to treat drains ahead of Maha Kumbh-2025

The world’s largest human gathering, Maha Kumbh 2025, is set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Preparations are in full swing under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the event is grand, spiritually uplifting, and conducted in a safe and hygienic environment.

As part of these efforts, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) has established a geotube technology-based treatment plant in Salori, built at a cost of ₹55 crore.

The plant is designed to treat wastewater from 22 untapped drains in the city, preventing untreated water from flowing into the Ganga.

This initiative aligns with the CM’s directive to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and purity in the holy river, as millions of devotees are expected to gather in Prayagraj to take a sacred dip at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

In past Magh and Kumbh Melas held before 2019, devotees often had to bathe in contaminated water at the Sangam.

However, under CM Yogi Adityanath’s explicit instructions, no untreated wastewater from drains or sewage will be allowed to enter the holy rivers this time. The geotube technology-based treatment plant is a key part of this commitment.

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Engineer of Jal Nigam (Urban), stated on Monday that the plant, which is currently undergoing trial runs, will be fully operational by January 1. He assured that clean and pure water will flow at the Sangam during the grand event.

Explaining the advanced technology, Kumar mentioned that geotube technology is a modern method of sewage treatment. It removes 40–50 per cent of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and approximately 80 per cent of Total Suspended Solids (TSS) within the geotubes. The treated water is then purified further using hydrogen peroxide and ozonation.

Ozonation, used instead of chlorination, ensures safety for aquatic life by avoiding harmful chlorine concentrations. This process effectively eliminates faecal bacteria, rendering the water safe for discharge into rivers. Additionally, the plant’s operations are monitored round-the-clock through Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).

During his visit to Prayagraj on December 12, CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the treatment plant and issued directives to ensure its smooth operation throughout the Maha Kumbh. The initiative marks a significant step toward making the holy event environmentally sustainable and ensuring the cleanliness of the sacred waters.