UP is world’s largest consumer market: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stated that Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crore, is India’s largest consumer market.

He added that not only Uttar Pradesh but also large populations from Nepal, Bhutan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand rely on UP for their needs.

CM Yogi made the remarks during a grand Investors’ Meet held in Lucknow for the establishment of a Mega Textile and Apparel Park on 1,000 acres along the Lucknow-Hardoi border under the ambitious ‘PM MITRA Scheme’ of the Government of India.

The CM said, “This park will establish Uttar Pradesh as a textile hub and create over 50,000 new jobs.”

During the event, the CM distributed an incentive amount of Rs 210 crore to 80 investors contributing to the state’s textile industry under the Uttar Pradesh Textile and Apparel Policy 2017. Additionally, two MoUs worth Rs 700 crore were signed for the PM MITRA Park.

Addressing investors, CM Yogi said the event would play a crucial role in taking Uttar Pradesh’s textile industry to new heights. He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Surat in Gujarat became a textile hub, and now the same vision is being implemented nationwide with the approval of seven PM MITRA Parks, including one in Lucknow.

“This is the only PM MITRA Park in the country being set up in a state capital,” he added. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) process for this 1,000-acre park has already begun.

CM Yogi emphasised the park’s strategic location, stating that it is adjacent to Lucknow city and well-connected by a six-lane Outer Ring Road, with the state government also providing four-lane connectivity.

He pointed out that clothing is one of life’s basic necessities and assured investors that the park would offer integrated facilities for weaving, dyeing, printing, designing, and packaging. “This park will help meet market demand and unlock endless possibilities for the textile industry,” he said.

During the event, Shri Amar Kulsiyan (9 Limited) from Gorakhpur and Shri Rajat Jaipuria (Rajlaxmi) from Gautam Buddha Nagar were honoured on stage. The CM emphasised that the state government directly transferred funds to investors’ accounts via DBT, adding, “By honouring them on stage, we want to send a message that our policies are not just announced but also implemented with complete honesty.”

At the Investors’ Meet, two MoUs worth Rs 700 crore were signed for the PM MITRA Park. Additionally, Rs 3,800 crore worth of investment proposals have already been received under 83 MoUs.

CM Yogi stated that over 1,000 MoUs have been signed, with 225 projects set for groundbreaking soon, leading to investments exceeding Rs 6,000 crore and creating over 50,000 jobs.

Assuring investors of a seamless process, he highlighted the ‘Nivesh Mitra’ single-window system, which provides over 500 clearances on one platform, and ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ for monitoring MoUs.

The CM highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s rich textile heritage, stating, “The older the civilisation, the greater is the potential for textiles.” He mentioned that ancient cities like Kashi and Ayodhya were not just spiritual centres but also hubs of prosperity.

He said Kashi, Bhadohi, and Mirzapur are renowned for silk and carpets, while Varanasi’s sarees remain an integral part of Indian celebrations. Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar are famous for handlooms, and Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, Mubarakpur, and Mau have a deep-rooted textile history. Lucknow’s chikankari embroidery has thrived in households for centuries.

He credited the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme for reviving these traditional industries, ensuring a steady flow of orders. He then announced that apart from the PM MITRA Park, the state government will establish 10 new textile parks named after Sant Kabir Das and two leather parks in honour of Sant Ravidas. These parks will serve as extension centres for PM MITRA Park, further boosting the textile and leather industries.

He also stated that the PM MITRA Park will be developed based on Prime Minister Modi’s 5F model—Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign—ensuring a seamless production-to-export process at a single location.

The CM further highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s excellent connectivity as a major attraction for investors. He stated that UP is the only state with the highest number of expressways, and after the completion of the Ganga Expressway, 55% of the country’s expressways will be in UP. “We have the best railway network in the country,” he said, adding that India’s first inland waterway from Varanasi to Haldia is now operational.

He said that a dedicated freight corridor and Greenfield Expressway between Lucknow and Kanpur will soon be available. He emphasised that with an international airport already in place in Lucknow, the notion of UP being a landlocked state is outdated, as the government is ensuring easy access to ports.

Speaking about the state’s economic progress, the CM expressed pride in UP’s rapid growth, stating, “Today, Uttar Pradesh is India’s second-largest economy, and by 2029, we will make it a one-trillion-dollar economy.”

He mentioned that UP contributes 13% to the country’s textile production, ranking third in India and providing employment to over 2 million people. Institutions such as NIFT in Raebareli, the Textile Technology Institute in Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Apparel Technology in Varanasi are strengthening the sector.

The CM also highlighted the presence of leading textile companies like Arvind Mills, TT Group, Ganesha Ecosphere, Bharat Overseas, and NINE, which are already operating in the state.

CM Yogi assured investors that Uttar Pradesh offers a highly favourable investment environment. “In the past eight years, we have introduced 35 sectoral policies, ensuring a secure land bank, strong connectivity, and robust legal protection for your capital,” he said, urging investors to contribute to making UP a textile hub through the PM MITRA Park.

“With a population of 140 crore, why should India lag behind Bangladesh (16 crore) in ready-made garments? We have top-notch training, designing, and packaging facilities,” he remarked.

Addressing the investors, CM Yogi expressed confidence that the PM MITRA Park and the upcoming textile and leather parks will elevate Uttar Pradesh’s position in the textile and apparel industry. “I welcome all investors and believe that you will help bring PM Modi’s vision to reality,” he said, adding that the Investors’ Meet marks a significant step towards establishing UP as a textile hub.