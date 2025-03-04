UP hosts nearly 40% of India’s river dolphin population

Uttar Pradesh leads the dolphin population in the country, with the count settling at 2,387 in the state, according to India’s first river dolphin estimation report.

At the seventh National Wildlife Board meeting at Gir National Park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India’s first river dolphin estimation report, confirming 6,327 river dolphins nationwide.

Advertisement

UP led with 2,397, followed by Bihar (2,220), West Bengal (815), and Assam (635). The survey spanned 3,150 days, covering 8,500 km across 28 rivers in eight states.

Advertisement

The UP government’s strong focus on conserving forests, the environment, and aquatic wildlife has significantly contributed to these results. On October 17, 2023, the Ganges dolphin was declared the state aquatic animal of Uttar Pradesh.

The presence of Gangetic dolphins has been confirmed in rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Ghagra, Rapti, and Gerua within the state.

According to the reports, the majority of freshwater dolphins are found in UP, hence, the biggest responsibility for their protection and conservation lies with the state Government.

Dolphins can be seen in the Ganga basin. This is an endangered species that is classified as a mammal since it does not lay eggs like fish. Ganges river dolphins exist in Nepal, India, and Bangladesh in the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Karnaphuli-Sangu river systems.

They have a low fertility rate, and a female gives birth to one or two children every three to four years. The Ganges River dolphin was first identified in 1801.