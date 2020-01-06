Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited the home of ailing Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday and inquired about his health.

As per the reports, Patel spent about half an hour at Mulayam Singh’s residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. She also extended him wishes for the New Year.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is unwell from last few months and was even hospitalised in a private hospital in Mumbai for four days.

Born in 1939 in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1993, which has been a major political party in the state with its arch rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

This is the first time that a Governor of a state has made a courtesy meet to a leader of opposition party.