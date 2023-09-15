To expedite the development of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has further sanctioned Rs 350 crore from the remaining Rs 956 crore.

This project, with a total cost of Rs 1,306 crore, is being executed within the National Capital Region. The allocation of Rs 350 crore will rejuvenate and accelerate the pending tasks within the project. Specifically, the areas in Ghaziabad and Meerut that are covered by the project will receive a significant boost.

An order has been issued by the state government here on Friday regarding the allocation of funds to the Managing Director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). It is noteworthy that the intention of the Yogi Government has been to improve the connectivity between Delhi and all major cities in the state.

The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is a semi-high-speed rail corridor currently under construction. This corridor will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. It is one of the three rapid rail corridors planned under the RAPIDX Project. Once completed, it will be the country’s first-of-its-kind rapid transit project. Currently, work is underway on phase one of this project.

This project, which is 82.15 kilometers long, was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2019, and it is expected to start by the year 2025. The responsibility of giving concrete shape to the project has been assigned to the Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

The actual implementation of the mentioned activities will begin only after obtaining technical approval at a competent level to finalize the project. The current limit for completing the allocated activities for the state part is set as March 31, 2024, and upon completion of the activities, the NCRTC will provide the utilization certificate to the state government by April 30, 2024.