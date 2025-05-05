UP govt’s anti-malnutrition drive transforms 2.25 crore lives

Uttar Pradesh government’s relentless drive against malnutrition has transformed the lives of over 2.25 crore people in the stare.

With 897 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects rolled out across all 75 districts, the campaign has significantly improved the health and nutrition of children, women, and adolescents—impacting 1.82 crore children under six alone,health Department officials here on Monday claimed.

Advertisement

The state-wide campaign to eliminate malnutrition has benefited millions of children, women, and adolescents. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directives for 100% implementation of all health schemes to uplift overall health and nutrition standards across the state.

Advertisement

With a zero-tolerance approach to negligence in executing health and nutrition programs, the Chief Minister has directed officials to guarantee timely delivery of benefits to all eligible individuals. This includes regular monitoring of Anganwadi centres, nutrition tracking, periodic health check-ups of children, and an uninterrupted supply of essential nutritious food.

Officials said as a result of these targeted interventions, a marked improvement has been observed in the health of approximately 1.82 crore children across the state. Notably, over 1.33 lakh severely malnourished children have received specialized care and support. The collective efforts of doctors, nutritionists, and Anganwadi workers have been instrumental in transforming child health outcomes.

In addition, the government is extending dedicated nutritional and medical support to pregnant and lactating women. Under the ICDS scheme, regular nutrition and healthcare services are being provided to 13.5 lakh pregnant women and 10.7 lakh lactating mothers—contributing to a notable decline in infant mortality rates.

To further strengthen the movement against malnutrition, a comprehensive awareness campaign has been launched across all 75 districts. Through outreach in village panchayats, schools, Anganwadi centers, and health sub-centers, people are being educated about the harmful effects of malnutrition and the importance of a nutritious diet.