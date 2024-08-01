UP govt welcomes Kanwariyas with flower petal shower from helicopter in Meerut

In a heartwarming gesture , flowers were showered on Kanwariyas from a helicopter in Meerut, Western Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena and SSP Vipin Tada orchestrated the aerial flower shower on Lord Shiva devotees.

The aerial flower shower covered significant landmarks, including Meerut’s historic Augharnath Temple, the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, Pallavpuram, and Siwaya Toll Plaza, delighting the Kanwariyas who were overjoyed by the gesture. Expressing their joy, Kanwariyas raised slogans for Lord Bholenath and CM Yogi.

This event follows a unique flower shower from a bulldozer that took place in Meerut a day earlier.

According to police and administrative officials, comprehensive arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of the Kanwariyas, ensuring their journey is smooth and secure. Happy with the flower shower, the Kanwariyas thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and praised the excellent arrangements along the Kanwar route.

The helicopter took off from the Police Line and then showered flowers on Kanwariyas along the entire NH58 route, including Baba Augharnath Temple, Pallavpuram, Baghpat Flyover, Siwaya Toll, Daurala, and Sakoti. During the flower shower from the helicopter, an aerial survey of the Kanwar route was also conducted.