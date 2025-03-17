UP Govt transforms Council Schools into modern education hubs in Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government is rapidly modernizing council schools under Operation Kayakalp Yojana, transforming them into state-of-the-art educational institutions.

As part of this initiative, a hi-tech school built at a cost of ₹1.30 crore in Mathurapur, Greater Noida, will be inaugurated on March 19.

UP Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh will inaugurate this milestone project, marking a new era in Uttar Pradesh’s school infrastructure development.

Officials on Monday stated that the government’s focus is not just on opening more schools but also on improving their quality and facilities.

To promote modern education and prepare students for global competition, the school has been equipped with smart classrooms, digital boards, laboratories, inclusive education facilities, and enhanced hygiene and health management.

“Currently, 90 students are enrolled in this school, but the government aims to increase admissions to over 150 in the upcoming session. With this initiative, government schools are now being equipped with high-end facilities similar to private schools, ensuring equal opportunities for all students,” an official said.

This newly constructed school offers smart classrooms, where every class is fitted with digital boards and smart learning tools to enhance the educational experience. Hygiene and health have been prioritized, with RO-purified drinking water and separate restrooms for boys and girls to maintain cleanliness and convenience.

Security measures have also been strengthened. Each classroom features two doors to facilitate quick evacuation in emergencies. A separate mid-day meal building has been constructed to provide students with a comfortable dining space. Additionally, the school has dedicated areas for sports and laboratories, promoting both physical activity and hands-on scientific learning.

The school has been designed as a ‘Divyang-friendly institution’ to ensure that children with special needs receive education without barriers. Ramps, railings, and assistive devices have been installed for enhanced accessibility.

Specially trained teachers are also being appointed to cater to these students’ unique needs, fostering inclusive education and helping them integrate into mainstream education without discrimination.

Furthermore, the school has been developed following the Green School model, emphasizing sustainability and natural resource conservation. No trees were cut during construction, and additional trees were planted to maintain a green, pollution-free environment for students.

Minister Sandeep Singh stated that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ policy, a comprehensive plan has been designed to ensure equal education opportunities for every child. To facilitate the integration of divyang students, additional facilities are being incorporated into council schools.

The Mathurapur school stands as a prime example of this policy, with ramps, inclusive classrooms, and essential amenities ensuring quality education for all students without hindrance.