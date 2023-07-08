UP: Govt to support KGBV girls in choosing a secure career

In addition to ensuring that girls receive a quality education at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), significant efforts will be made to secure their futures, as well as their health and a balanced diet.

This was discussed and instructions were given on July 3 during a virtual meeting of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya wardens, all academic staff, accountants, and the district coordinator for girl education.

According to this, girls should be assisted in creating future goals so they will know what to do, officials here on Saturday said.

It is notable that the Yogi Government is providing free residential education as well as the benefit of skill development to the economically weak and promising girls of the state through KGBVs. Through these schools, the government is committed to making the daughters of the state reach the pinnacle of success.

In the meeting, a point-by-point evaluation of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya operations was conducted. Director General Vijay Kiran Anand instructed that 100 percent attendance of girls should be ensured through Aadhaar verification by enrolling up to the prescribed limit on the basis of the list of Never Enrolled and Out of School girls identified in the household survey provided by the Block Education Officer in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

The daily attendance of staff and girl students should be registered on the Prerna portal. If the presence of a girl child is recorded on the Prerna portal, but she is absent from the school, strict action will be taken against the concerned warden.

Through DBT, funds are being sent for stationery, bangles, uniforms, and other items to be distributed to the girls on time. The food should be given in proper quantity as per the quality and menu standards. All the girls should be given a completely balanced diet. The KGBV warden will be personally responsible for managing the kitchen in their KGBV’s common kitchen.

Every girl should choose her career path and set goals for the future. For this reason, assistance with career selection should be given. Along with this, comprehensive information about the career the girls have chosen should also be provided, so that they can be better equipped to meet the challenges of the future by recognizing their own abilities.

The safety of the girl child is paramount. No outsider should enter Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. No teacher, student, or other worker will leave the school without marking it in the movement register.

If the name of the student’s guardian, the name of the student, and the date and time of leaving the school are not mentioned in the movement register and the student is found absent at the time of inspection, then strict action will be taken against the warden immediately.

Under the innovation related to the ‘One word, one formula’ activity, one word each of Hindi and English and one formula of mathematics will be marked on the notice board of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. The meaning of words, synonyms, antonyms, the use of words in sentences, and mathematical formulas will be used to solve the questions.

By keeping a diary of this activity, all the girls will practice and use the words and formulas given daily, marking them with the date. By conducting this activity, the girls will have a vocabulary of about 700 to 800 words in three years, which will make them proficient in language and mathematics.

The following instructions were also given:-

– Rs 2 lakh is given as maintenance per KGBV every year, it should be fully utilized and the necessary work related to KGBV should be completed in time.

– Physical presence of girls will be marked three times daily, and records should be kept. Otherwise, the warden/staff will be held responsible.

– Regular health checkups of all the girls should be done and health cards should also be made for all the girls.

– An open library should be made at the place under the stairs in the school. All the girls should be motivated for self-study for 02-03 hours daily.

– Curiosity boxes should not be kept closed. In every case, the use of curiosity boxes and computers should be ensured.

– IIT Gandhinagar and Khan Academy’s math subject program should be practiced regularly with the children.

– In Class 9, only those girls will be given admission, who will take science classes and study up to intermediate.

– Skill development training conducted by the Skill Development Mission should be started by enrolling girls in 56 upgraded KGBVs.