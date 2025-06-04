UP Govt to strengthen cooperative banks with advanced cybersecurity overhaul

In a major step toward modernising and securing the state’s cooperative banking network, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to equip the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited and 50 district cooperative banks with advanced cybersecurity infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, these banks will be onboarded onto a Core Banking System (CBS)-based cloud platform, ensuring the complete safety and transparency of all customer transactions, officials said here on Wednesday.

Leading technology firms such as TCS and Wipro will support the implementation of this ambitious initiative. These companies will assist in strengthening the cooperative banking system with state-of-the-art technologies for data protection, server management, and cyber-attack prevention.

The project will also receive support from NABARD, which will provide technical guidance, training, monitoring, and financial assistance. The objective is to make all cooperative banks more secure, resilient, and trustworthy for their customers.

The UP government is not only deploying a robust technological shield but also launching a public awareness campaign on cyber safety. Banking customers will be educated on how to protect themselves from cyber fraud, where to report incidents, and which practices are considered safe. Awareness drives will be conducted through bank branches, gram panchayats, and digital media.

To ensure the effective implementation of this initiative, the state government has made a special budgetary provision of ₹10 crore for the financial year 2025–26. This fund will be used to establish technical infrastructure, enhance server security, conduct training programs, raise cyber awareness, and integrate services with the cloud platform.