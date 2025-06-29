UP govt to set up Panchgavya units, cow dung paint & organic fertilizer plants in every district

In a major step towards strengthening the rural economy and promoting cow-based entrepreneurship, the Uttar Pradesh government will establish units for Panchgavya medicine, cow dung paint, and organic fertiliser in all 75 districts of the state.

One cow shelter (gaushala) from each district has been selected for this initiative and will be developed into a self-reliant model under the state’s ‘One District-One Innovation’ framework.

The state government is not only reviving the cow-based economy but also paving the way for a self-reliant and prosperous rural Uttar Pradesh.

These self-reliant gaushalas will serve as hubs for the production of organic products, while also generating large-scale employment opportunities for local communities. The government has designed district-specific rural innovation strategies based on local strengths and resources. Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and youth will be trained and engaged in the production and marketing of Panchgavya-based products, dung-based bricks, biogas, biofertilizers, cow urine medicines, and bio-seeds.

Dr Anurag Srivastava, OSD at the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Commission, stated here on Sunday that each selected gaushala would be transformed into a centre for both cow conservation and cow-based economic activities. Biogas plants will also be installed in these shelters to generate clean energy. Additionally, cow dung bricks—suitable for construction and fuel use—will be produced to promote sustainable practices.

This innovation-driven initiative will empower rural youth with local employment opportunities, curb migration, and optimise the utilisation of indigenous resources.

