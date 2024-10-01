Cow protection group denied landing in Meghalaya amid protests; plans to move SC

A cow protection group led by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was denied permission to land in Meghalaya, leading the group to announce plans to move to the Supreme Court.

The group had intended to hold a rally in Shillong to advocate for cow protection and a ban on cow slaughter across India.

The denial came after the Meghalaya government raised concerns over law and order, with several pressure groups, including the Khasi Students’ Union, vocally opposing the visit.

These groups gathered at Umroi Airport, citing the cultural significance of beef consumption in Meghalaya, which they argued is an integral part of the state’s tribal and Christian majority. In response, the Swami symbolically hoisted the “Gaupratishtha” (cow) flag over Meghalaya from the air.

Despite the setback, the group has reaffirmed its commitment to cow protection while local opposition remains strong, reflecting broader concerns about the imposition of external cultural norms on the region.