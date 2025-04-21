UP govt to hold workshop to connect youth with Nizamabad’s terracotta legacy

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has brought international recognition to Azamgarh’s iconic black pottery under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Building on this success, efforts are now underway to actively engage youth with the terracotta art of Nizamabad, Azamgarh.

As part of this initiative, the Department of Culture will host a special training workshop and exhibition to introduce young participants to this traditional craft. The event will coincide with the 39th foundation day of the State Buddhist Museum in Gorakhpur, drawing youth from across Uttar Pradesh and the country.

Dr. Yashwant Singh Rathore, Deputy Director of the State Buddhist Museum, Gorakhpur, informed here on Monday that the workshop will be held from May 4 to May 10. Registration is free and open until May 1.

More than 50 participants from various parts of the country and state will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. The minimum age for participation is 18 years. Graduates, postgraduates, researchers, students, and individuals interested in the subject are eligible to participate.

Dr. Rathore also stated that a national art exhibition on the theme ‘Global Buddha and Jataka Tales’ will be held from May 8 to May 17. Artists aged 18 and above can participate in the event.

Artworks for the exhibition must be submitted at the Gorakhpur Museum by April 30. A photograph of the artwork can also be emailed to gorakhpurmuseum@gmail.com by April 25. The artworks should fall under painting/graphic art, photography, sculpture, or ceramic art categories and must be in high resolution (300 DPI).

Participating artists will be honored with certificates by the Department of Culture. Dr. Shashikant Singh, Head of the Department at Chirai Gaon Postgraduate College, Varanasi, has been appointed as the coordinator of this national exhibition. Artists coming from outside will be provided with accommodation, meals, and travel fare.