UP govt to hold centenary celebrations of Kakori train action from August 9

As part of its ongoing effort to make Uttar Pradesh’s younger generation aware of India’s glorious history, the Yogi Adityanath government will organise centenary celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the ‘Kakori train action’, starting on August 9.

The event will be celebrated throughout the year with various activities across the state in honour of the revolutionaries.

Officials here on Saturday said that a special event featuring various competitions will be held in schools, colleges, and universities at Kakori and Shahjahanpur in Lucknow on August 9. The district administration will also honour the families of freedom fighters on this occasion.

At the same time, the forest department will establish Shaheed Smriti Vatika in every district in memory of the Kakori martyrs. Besides, preparations are proposed for the Shaheed Smriti Yatra, featuring 100 cyclists.

Furthermore, the Kakori Literature Festival will take place, featuring an exhibition of books related to Kakori freedom fighters, the freedom movement, and the Kakori train action. Historians and experts will hold interactive sessions in schools and colleges.

The events, organised by university history departments, will feature theatrical performances, book releases, and seminars related to the Kakori incident. Digital versions of the books will also be released.

Additionally, poetry and story writing competitions related to the Kakori incident, open mic events in schools, and quiz competitions based on the lives of revolutionaries will also take place.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Kakori train action, the Yogi government has instructed the forest department to establish Shahid Smriti Vatika in every district. Additionally, the State Lalit Kala Academy and the education department will organise on-the-spot painting and camp events at freedom struggle sites and martyr memorials.

Painting, mural, and clay modelling competitions will also be organised in universities, colleges, and schools. Other activities will include folk drama competitions, theatrical performances on events related to martyr sites and memorials, and theatre festivals.

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Culture will organise cultural processions, and patriotic cultural programmes will be held on the birth anniversary and martyrdom day of the martyrs.

Additionally, grand events will take place in Chauri Chaura (Gorakhpur), Ballia, Firozabad, Ayodhya, Mainpuri, Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Kanpur (Bithoor), Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur, and Gonda. Other districts will also host related events. Under the directives of the Yogi government, district administrations will honor the families of freedom fighters.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Kakori train action, the centenary celebration will be organised with the culture department as the nodal agency. The event will be coordinated in cooperation with several departments, including secondary education, home, forest, basic education, higher education, tourism, and information and public relations. The Directorate of Culture, in collaboration with the postal department, will also issue a postal cover to commemorate the event.