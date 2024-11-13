UP govt speeds up development for Scheduled Tribes, brings essential amenities to tribal villages

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remains steadfast in his commitment to the socio-economic and educational upliftment of the Scheduled Tribes in Uttar Pradesh.

Under his leadership, the state government has implemented various welfare schemes aimed at integrating tribal communities into the mainstream of development and ensuring their all-round development.

In close collaboration with the Central government, the Uttar Pradesh government has made significant progress in providing essential facilities such as housing, healthcare, education, electricity, and clean water to these communities.

Through these initiatives, the UP government aims to ensure equal opportunities for the tribal population, enhance their socio-economic status, improve infrastructure, and make strides in the health, education, and livelihood sectors.

The UP Minister of State for Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Asim Arun, said here on Wednesday that under the “Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan”, the state government is working to improve the living standards of Scheduled Tribe families by providing opportunities for skill development, entrepreneurship, and self-employment.

This initiative will benefit villages with a population of 500 or more, where at least 50% of the population belongs to the Scheduled Tribes.

The government has identified 47 blocks and 517 villages across 26 districts, including Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Barabanki, Basti, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Chandauli, Deoria, Gazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, and Sonbhadra, to receive the benefits of this scheme.

The Yogi government will also expand basic services like roads, water, and electricity in the identified villages. Each tribal family will be provided with a concrete house, and mobile medical units (MMUs) will be set up in these villages to ensure better access to healthcare.

Additionally, efforts will be made to set up more Tribal Multi-purpose Marketing Centres (TMMCs) in tribal regions, enabling tribal families to showcase and market their art, culture, paintings, forest produce, honey, millets, sorghum, mahua-based products, and herbal remedies.

This will not only enhance the marketing of their skills but also increase their income within their villages, helping to prevent migration.

The Minister for Social Welfare said that the scheme is being implemented in collaboration with 17 different departments, including Rural Development, Water Supply, Electricity, Energy, Health and Family Welfare, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Women and Child Development, Education, AYUSH, Telecommunications, Vocational and Skill Education, Electronics and Information Technology, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Panchayati Raj, and Tourism, along with the Tribal Development Department.

He also mentioned that under this initiative, the Tribal Development Department will establish Multi-purpose Marketing Centres. These centres will provide facilities for the collection, processing, and marketing of tribal products.

Furthermore, financial assistance will be provided to upgrade Ashram-style schools/hostels and other government residential schools for Scheduled Tribes, along with support for other essential infrastructure improvements.

It is noteworthy that this initiative is a part of the central government’s holistic development efforts, aiming to integrate tribal communities into the social and economic mainstream on a priority basis. A comprehensive action plan has been created for the overall development of the tribal population over the next five years.

The successful implementation of this campaign will provide direct access to basic services for the state’s tribal population. This initiative will improve the quality of education, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure in these areas, contributing significantly to overall national development.