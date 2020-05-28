The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has set up a Disaster Relief Team to deal with the locust attacks in various parts of the state.

The team will be headed by the Deputy Director, Agriculture Directorate of the state.

A control room has also been setup in this regard to coordinate with various districts on the issue.

According to a government spokesman, district level committees are also being set up for the purpose under the chairmanship of the Chief Development Officer (CDO). The District Agriculture Officer and Deputy Agriculture Director will be members of the committee.

On Wednesday, the Principal Secretary of Agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi in a letter has directed all District Magistrates, particularly in eastern UP, to remain on high alert for the movement of locusts.

Doctor Navin Kumar Singh of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra said that locust movement is determined by the direction of the wind.

“Locusts have entered Uttar Pradesh from Jhansi in Bundelkhand region after devouring green crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The locust movement usually takes place late evening and they eat up the crops at night before moving out the following day,” he said.

As per the reports, the District Magistrates on the UP-MP border, in particular, have been asked to remain vigilant and prepared for the locust attacks since the swarm has already made its presence felt in Jhansi district.