UP govt set to promote Khurja’s pottery industry in a big way

Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to develop the traditional identity of the districts of the state into major industries through its One District One Product (ODOP) initiative are gaining momentum.

Preparations are underway to expand the ceramic and pottery industry of Khurja significantly. Under the Khurja Master Plan 2031, a Ceramic Haat will be developed, benefiting around 400 units associated with this industry. Since the launch of the ODOP scheme, the city of Khurja in Bulandshahr has gained international recognition.

As a result, the state is exporting approximately USD 23 million worth of goods through the ceramic and pottery industry, with a significant contribution from Khurja’s ceramic and pottery sector, officials here said on Monday.

The state government is set to rapidly develop the districts and cities around the National Capital Region. As part of this effort, work has begun on the Master Plan 2031 for Khurja in Bulandshahr. Officials have presented a detailed plan for Khurja to CM Adityanath, focusing on boosting the ceramic and pottery industry. Khurja’s pottery industry is renowned not only in India but abroad also, earning it the nickname ‘Ceramic City.’

The Yogi government aims to further advance the pottery and ceramic industry here. One of the reasons for this focus is Khurja’s strategic location: it is 129 kilometres from Delhi, 92 kilometres from Meerut, and just 33 kilometres from the under-construction Jewar International Airport.

Khurja is one of the oldest pottery clusters in the country, with over 400 small-scale units currently active in this industry. Additionally, Khurja is strategically linked to projects such as the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ), which are expected to benefit the ceramic and pottery industry. The ceramic industry is also part of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, directly employing around 25,000 people.

Under the Master Plan 2031, the state government plans to develop a Ceramic Haat. Apart from this, there is also a plan to shift ceramic-related units from the old population to developed areas. To further advance this industry, CM Yogi has directed officials to improve packaging quality and enhance exports. He has also emphasised incorporating innovations and technology into the ceramic and pottery industry to increase product display and availability.