UP govt set to launch ‘AI Pragya’ to empower 10 lakh citizens with cutting-edge tech skills

In a major stride towards making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy and a hub of modern technology, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to launch a transformative initiative—AI Pragya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the programme on Friday.

In the first phase, the programme aims to equip 10 lakh citizens with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity skills, officials here on Thursday said. Participants will also receive certification upon completion.

The programme, designed to foster technical proficiency across multiple sectors, will be implemented in collaboration with departments such as Education, Health, Agriculture, Rural Development, Revenue, and Secretariat Administration. It promises to create new employment opportunities while enhancing efficiency in governance, healthcare, education, and farming practices.

Special emphasis will be placed on training farmers, students, teachers, women from Self-Help Groups (SHGS), village heads, and Public Service Centre operators, particularly from rural areas. The goal is to empower these groups digitally, enabling their active participation in the evolving technological landscape and giving them access to emerging opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and education.

The Centre for e-Governance (CEG) Society under the Department of IT and Electronics will serve as the nodal agency at the state level, while District Magistrates will oversee implementation at the district level.

The involvement of global technology leaders such as Microsoft, Intel, HCL, Amazon, Google, the Wadhwani Foundation, and 1M1B will ensure high-quality training and impactful outcomes.

By bridging the digital divide and empowering a diverse cross-section of society with future-ready skills, the AI Pragya programme marks a critical step in Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a leader on India’s technological map and achieving its trillion-dollar economic vision.