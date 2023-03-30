UP govt puts frontline workers on alert as Covid cases rise

Stepping up precautionary measures in view of a partial rise in Covid-19 cases, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has put all the frontline workers and government as well as private hospitals on ‘alert mode’.

Instructions have been given by the government to take necessary action immediately in the districts where confirmed cases are found. Instructions have also been given to strictly monitor the cases of Respiratory Tract Infection, Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in all the districts, officials here on Thursday said.

As of March 28, the number of active patients of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh was 340. In view of this, the Yogi government has issued instructions to make necessary arrangements for Covid-19 management.

Instructions to health workers have been issued in a presentation regarding Communicable Disease Control and Dastak Abhiyan before the Chief Secretary. Accordingly, officials have been directed to inform immediately about the increase in RTI, ILI, SARI cases. Besides, there are also orders for intensive sampling of Covid-19 at places where Covid-19 cases are reported. The samples will then be sent for genome sequencing to KGMU Lucknow.

The government has also asked officials to take special care and precautions for elderly patients. Apart from this, instructions have been given to ensure availability of logistics, medicines, PPE kits, gloves, masks and equipment, oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals. The district administration has been asked to ensure that dedicated hospitals and wards are activated immediately.

However, as of March 28, the districts most affected by Covid-19 are Gautam Budh Nagar (57), Ghaziabad (55), Lakhimpur Kheri (44), Lucknow (27), Bijnor (12), Lalitpur (9) and Saharanpur (8). Officials have been directed to carefully monitor the present situation in these districts. Directions have also been issued for increasing testing and treatment in the affected districts and taking special precautions in districts that were most affected in the previous Covid-19 waves.

It is noteworthy that a communicable disease control campaign will be launched in the state from April 1 to April 30. The Dastak campaign will run from April 17 to 30. Under this, arrangements will be made for cleanliness and water logging disposal in rural and urban areas. Along with this, intensive vector, mosquito control activities will be carried out in high risk areas with inter-departmental cooperation. Awareness activities will be organized in schools for prevention of diseases. During the Dastak campaign, screening and treatment of symptomatic persons identified by the frontline workers will be ensured.