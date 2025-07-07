UP govt promotes cow urine-based remedies for 19 diseases, including diabetes and heart ailments

In a pioneering step to promote Ayurveda and traditional medicine, the Uttar Pradesh government is launching an initiative to develop Ayurvedic products using Panchgavya.

These products, including toothpaste, ointments, and other medicinal formulations, will be officially integrated into the Ayurvedic medicine system and produced on a large scale.

Advertisement

The move aims to generate rural employment, enhance utility of cow shelters (gaushalas), and revive the traditional knowledge system with a scientific approach.

Advertisement

According to experts, cow urine contains medicinal properties that help boost the immune system. Under this initiative, cow urine-based formulations will be utilised in the treatment of 19 diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, skin conditions, asthma, sinusitis, and anaemia.

Dr. Anurag Srivastava, OSD of the Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Commission, stated here on Monday that with the support of the AYUSH Department, concrete efforts are being made to produce scientifically Panchgavya-based medicines. These will be developed using modern research methodologies to ensure efficacy and broader acceptance in the healthcare system.

The initiative is expected to create fresh employment opportunities for cowherds, farmers, and rural youth, while also providing a significant boost to the rural economy. As demand for Panchgavya products grows, so will the relevance of cow shelters, making this initiative both an economic and cultural milestone in promoting holistic health.

In traditional Indian medicine and agriculture, Panchagavya is an organic mixture made from five cow products — milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung.