UP govt presents historic Rs 8.08-lakh crore budget for 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh government, on, presented a historic Budget of Rs 8.08 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly, marking the largest budget in Uttar Pradesh’s history. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna described the Budget as a significant step toward the state’s economic growth and social welfare.

In the budget, an announcement has been made for the first time of a scooty to be given to talented girl students for free on the lines of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The finance minister, while reading the budget, said the youth in the state would be given an interest-free loan for self employment. Smart phones and tablets will be given to the youth as before.

Students aspiring to appear for competitive examinations will get a coaching facility near their homes. For this purpose, coaching centres will be opened in all districts under Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana. 1 lakh new micro enterprises will be established every year. It has also been announced that Lucknow will be made an AI i.e. Artificial Intelligence city.

In the budget, a proposal for four new expressways in UP has been approved. An expressway will be built to connect the Ganga Expressway that connects Agra with Lucknow. A provision of Rs 900 crore has been made for the project. The Vindhya Expressway will be built to connect the Ganga Expressway with Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Sonbhadra. Highlighting the importance of the budget, the finance minister said, “This Budget is 9.8% higher than the 2024-25 budget, which will accelerate Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth. It has been designed with a focus on strengthening the state’s economy, boosting industrial development, and creating employment opportunities.”

He further stated that the government was committed to propelling Uttar Pradesh towards becoming a $5-trillion economy, aligning with its vision of rapid economic progress. The Yogi Government has allocated 22% of the Budget for infrastructure development, 13% for education, 11% for agriculture and allied services, 6% for healthcare, and 4% for social security programs. The capital outlay is about 20.5 per cent of the total budget. To strengthen basic infrastructure, 22% of the Budget will be used for road construction, industrial expansion, transport improvements, and attracting investments.

For education, 13% of the Budget has been set aside to enhance learning facilities. It proposes to set up ICT labs and smart classes in primary and higher secondary schools, along with digital libraries and smart classrooms in government polytechnic colleges. Special schemes have also been proposed to promote research and development in the state. The Yogi government has also proposed several new initiatives in the Budget to transform the state into a technology hub. A key highlight of the budget is the establishment of an ‘Artificial Intelligence City’, which aims to position the state as a center for technological innovation.

Additionally, a Technology Research Translation Park focused on cybersecurity will be set up to enhance digital security. The Budget also includes a proposal for a Center of Excellence to promote advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To boost science and research, the government has outlined plans for the establishment of Science City, Science Parks, and Planetariums, along with the renovation of old institutions. Special emphasis will be placed on providing modern scientific facilities for students, fostering innovation and research in the state.

During the session, the finance minister mentioned that 58 urban bodies in Uttar Pradesh will be developed as ‘Model Smart Urban Bodies’, with each receiving Rs 2.50 crore, totaling Rs 145 crore. These cities will be equipped with modern facilities, technological innovations, and improved sanitation management.

To support workers, labour camps will be set up in district headquarters, providing canteens, drinking water, bathing areas, and toilets. This initiative aims to improve the living and working conditions of laborers.

“The Yogi government has also started the ‘Zero Poverty Campaign’ since October 2, 2024. Under the campaign, the poorest families will be identified from every Gram Panchayat of the state. The goal is to increase their annual income to Rs 1,25,000 and ensure they receive basic necessities,” he added.

The finance minister further stated that this Budget is designed to drive Uttar Pradesh’s development, technological advancement, education reforms, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure expansion. “Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state is moving towards modernization, innovation, and self-reliance, making it a national and global investment hub,” he stated.