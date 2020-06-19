Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare a plan for setting up COVID-19 testing labs in all districts of the state.

The Chief Minister gave the instructions during a meeting with nodal officers of 11 coronavirus-hit districts including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar late on Thursday night, an official statement said today.

The Chief Minister sought from the officials a detailed work plan for setting up the labs in every districts of the state, the statement said.

Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with nodal officers of 11 districts including Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bulandshahar, Jhansi and Basti besides Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad and reviewed the situation there, the statement said. He had appointed the nodal officers to evaluate in detail the situation in each of the districts.