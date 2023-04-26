UP govt planning World Skill Centre project for youth

As part of its commitment to empowering the youth of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath Government is now working on the World Skill Center project to provide advanced-level skill training to the youth of the state, which will enable them to work both domestically and abroad.

A presentation on this was recently given by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission to the Chief Secretary. Soon the same presentation will be made before the chief minister, and after getting his approval, efforts will be made to implement it on ground, officials here on Wednesday said .

The proposed World Skill Center project aims at creating a center of excellence in the state where the skills of the youth of the state could be raised to a new level through collaboration with international experts.

Youth will receive training at the center in courses that are in high demand globally in order to equip them with skills of international standard and prepare them for both domestic and global job markets.

The state government believes that a large number of educated youth in the state go abroad for jobs. These include professionals such as software, hardware, and petrochemical engineers and physicians. However, in terms of skills, the Indian youth fail to meet global standards. So, the Centre of Excellence will develop the skills of the youths necessary according to the demand of the global job market. This Center of Excellence will be known as the ‘World Skill Centre.’

In the proposed project of the World Skill Centre, TUV SUD Germany and EHL Switzerland are to be included as international partners. EHL Switzerland is a hospitality and hotel management company, whereas SUD is a technology firm.

Through these, youth will receive skill development in hospitality and tourism, retail services, and logistics, as well as courses like accounts, banking, and finance. To get admission to this centre, it would be mandatory for the candidates to be aged between 17- 13 years along with being a 12th grade pass-out with English as a subject and knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Besides, the application of those candidates will be considered whose age will be between 17 and 23 years. Placement will be provided to 70 percent of the trained youth, while efforts will be made to provide global placement to 10 to 15 percent.

As per the proposal, the course curriculum will be designed by EHL and TUV-SUD as per the requirements of Indian and international industries. The course related to the hospitality industry will last one and a half years, while the course related to other industries will last one year and include an internship.

According to the proposal, the fee for the hospitality course can be Rs 3 lakhs and for other courses, the fee can be Rs 1.5 lakhs. These courses would prove beneficial for those who have dropped out of college after Class 12th. The action plan will be prepared only after the approval of the Chief Minister on all these proposals.