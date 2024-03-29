UP govt orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, report to be submitted in one month

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ordered a judicial probe into the death of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail.

According to officials here, Addl Chief Judicial Magistrate Garima Singh, Banda ( MP- MLA) court will investigate the reason behind the death and will submit her report within one month’s time.

Mafia Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail for about two and a half years, died of cardiac arrest late on Thursday night.

Mukhtar was brought from Divisional Jail to Banda Medical College for treatment about three hours before his death. A team of nine doctors was engaged in his treatment.

At around 10:30 pm, the administration made the information public about Mukhtar’s death, and till then no member of Mukhtar’s family had reached the medical college.

According to reports, Mukhtar’s health deteriorated in jail at around 6.30 pm on Thursday. After this, the administration officials reached the jail and at around 8.30 pm, he was brought to the medical college, where he was treated for two hours. He was shifted from ICU to CCU, where he died at around 10:30 pm.